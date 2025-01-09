A Towering Leader

Visakhapatnam : Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘right PM at the right time,’ Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Modi has demonstrated that if one works for the nation, the people will support him.

Naidu further remarked that Modi, now a global leader, is driving the country forward in terms of welfare, development and good governance. He emphasized that the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047 could only be realized if Modi continues to lead the country until then.

Naidu recalled the period from 2019 to 2024, when the state faced significant challenges, and noted that during this time, the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena came together to achieve a 93% success rate.He affirmed that NDA’s “double-engine sarkar” at the Centre and in the state would continue, and no one could disrupt their progress. He also pointed to the recent victories in Haryana and Maharashtra as proof that when a government works for the people, it earns their trust.

He confidently predicted that the NDA would also win the upcoming Delhi elections, pausing as the Andhra University ground echoed with chants of "Modi, Modi."

Naidu expressed that he and Modi share similar ideals and that working alongside the Prime Minister has been a valuable learning experience. He appealed to Modi to visit Amaravati, which is nearing completion as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, urging, “Please come to witness the emergence of this capital city, for which you laid the foundation stone.”

The Chief Minister praised the significant support the state government has received from the Centre since the formation of the alliance government. He credited this assistance with helping the state recover from a "coma" in just seven months, instilling confidence that the government would be able to fulfill all the promises made during the election, particularly the "Super Six" priorities.

Naidu highlighted the government's efforts to develop Visakhapatnam into the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, with the support of the Centre. He also praised Modi for promoting Araku coffee, which has now become a popular product.

Reflecting on his recent meetings with the Prime Minister in Delhi, Naidu shared his admiration for Modi’s ability to make quick, decisive actions. He recalled a conversation where he informed Modi about Mittal Industries' request for certain facilitations, and the Prime Minister promptly provided guidance on how to proceed. Naidu also mentioned that when Google expressed interest in setting up in Andhra Pradesh, contingent on no future changes to the tax structure, Modi immediately reassured him that there would be no alterations to the tax framework. Naidu remarked, “How many Prime Ministers understand issues like this?”

In conclusion, Naidu urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to remember the dark days of the past five years and stressed that to ensure a "Viksit Bharat 2047" and a "Swarna Andhra 2047," they must ensure that the ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ at the Centre and in the state continues to win the elections.