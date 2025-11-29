A two-day ‘PESA Mahotsav’ from Dec 23

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host the ‘PESA Mahotsav’ on December 23 and 24, announced Union Panchayat Raj Ministry Joint Secretary Mukta Shekhar and AP Panchayat Raj Commissioner Krishna Teja. The two-day event is organised to celebrate the anniversary of the PESA (The Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996.

Focusing on necessary arrangements to be made for the Mahotsav, a team of Central and state officials held discussions here on Friday.

Mukta Shekhar and Krishna Teja suggested the officials of all departments to work in coordination with each other and make the programme a success and hassle-free. They informed that the mahotsav will be organised for two days, and sportsmen and artists across the country will take part in it. Further, they mentioned that 10 women's and 10 men's teams will participate in the Kabaddi competition as part of Khelo India and there will also be other sports competitions. The Port stadium that has all suitable facilities will be the venue for the event, they informed. Further, Mukta Shekhar and Krishna Teja explained that the programmes will continue in indoor and outdoor stadiums in the presence of representatives of the Central and State governments and dignitaries.

Krishna Teja informed that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan is expected to attend the event.

He said that a 10- kilometer marathon will be organised from RK Beach at 6 am on December 23. Krishna Teja stated that sports competitions will continue from 22nd, while workshops and cultural programmes will begin from December 24th under the banner of Gram Swarajya. An e-book will be launched on the occasion. Keeping a series of programmes in view, Mukta Shekhar and Krishna Teja suggested that the event organisers and concerned officials should design T-shirts for the marathon participants and arrange hoardings and electronic boards at major centres across the city for greater visibility of the Mahotsav.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, ZP CEO, DPO, sports officer, information and public relations department, police and revenue department officials were present.