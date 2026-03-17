A two-day workshop on column chromatography and HPLC techniques

Visakhapatnam: A two-day workshop on ‘thin layer, column chromatography and HPLC techniques’ was organised by the Department of Chemistry, Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The workshop, held in association with the Royal Society of Chemistry Deccan Section, India, was inaugurated by GVR Sharma, convener of the programme, Professor of Chemistry and head of chemical research, explained the significance of the workshop.

Prof Sharma stated that chromatographic techniques are widely used in both academic research and industrial applications. He urged the students to utilise the opportunity to gain knowledge and practical skills from the eminent speakers during the two-day programme.

Secretary and Correspondent of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College G Madhu Kumar emphasised the need to continuously upgrade knowledge in chemistry and chemical sciences and highlighted the importance of using scientific knowledge for the constructive development of society.

Principal GSK Chakravarty spoke about the achievements of the college, while Kiran and the team from Spinco Biotech displayed HPLC and GC instruments for live demonstration.

V Peesapati, chairman of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Deccan Section, shared his professional experiences and explained the applications of thin layer chromatography and column chromatographic techniques used in the pharmaceutical industry. He advised faculty and students to maintain the traditional guru-shishya relationship to ensure the continuous flow of knowledge.

Principals, vice-principals, heads of departments and faculty members attended the programme.

About 150 undergraduate and postgraduate students from the departments of chemistry, biotechnology and microbiologytook part in the two-day skill development workshop.