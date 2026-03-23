Varun Dhawan flexes fitness

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan grabbed attention on social media after sharing a striking mirror selfie from his latest gym session. Flaunting his sculpted physique, the actor was seen holding dumbbells while locking eyes with the mirror, showcasing his toned abs and muscular build.

Taking to Instagram, Varun added a witty caption, subtly promoting his upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film is being directed by his father, David Dhawan. “Hai jawaani toh workout karna hain… Par aap kaunsi bhi age ho kar lo,” he wrote, encouraging fitness across age groups.

The film’s title is reportedly inspired by a popular track from David Dhawan’s 1999 blockbuster Biwi No.1, starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, the project features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, and Sreeleela, among others.

Meanwhile, Varun recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he reflected on his journey in Bollywood. He recalled working as an assistant director for Karan Johar on My Name is Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

David Dhawan also revealed that Karan Johar later introduced the idea of launching Varun alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, which eventually led to his debut in Student of the Year in 2012.