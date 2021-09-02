  • Menu
Aadhaar linking with eKYC extended till Sept 15

The linking of Aadhaar cards with ration cards eKYC has been extended till September 15, according to Commissioner of Civil Supplies Kona Sasidhar.

Amaravati: The linking of Aadhaar cards with ration cards eKYC has been extended till September 15, according to Commissioner of Civil Supplies Kona Sasidhar.

It may be noted that as per the earlier order, the last date for linking of eKYC concluded by August 31 and large number of people are seen at Aadhaar centres and secretariats for linking of eKYC fearing cancellation of their ration cards.

Giving a big relief to people, the State government extended the last date for linking of EKYC till September 15.

The commissioner said that a decision was taken for the extension of last date due to holidays and non-functioning of servers at some places.

He said children below five years of age need not link Aadhaar with eKYC. Those above five years and others should link their Aadhaar cards with eKYC before September 15.

