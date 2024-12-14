Vishnu Manchu announces exciting collaboration with Will Smith

In a surprise revelation yesterday afternoon, Vishnu Manchu shared exciting news with his followers, announcing his upcoming collaboration with Hollywood superstar Will Smith. Contrary to the speculation that he would be unveiling a new film project, the actor disclosed that he is venturing into the media and entertainment technology sector.

Vishnu Manchu is set to launch Taranga Ventures, an initiative that will invest around $50 million in transformative technologies for the industry. The actor shared a media report stating that Will Smith is in the final stages of negotiations to join this innovative project, with further positive updates expected soon.

The investment will focus on emerging technologies such as OTT platforms, gaming, blockchain, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). Taranga Ventures will not only provide financial backing but also offer strategic mentorship to startups in the entertainment space, aiming to redefine the future of media and entertainment.

Vishnu expressed that this collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing together expertise from multiple sectors to drive technological innovation in the entertainment industry. Fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting further updates on this game-changing initiative.