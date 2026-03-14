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“Aavishkar–2K26” – 6th national-level technical symposium held
Created On:
14 March 2026 10:48 AM IST
By
The Hans India
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Aavishkar 2K26
PVKK Institute of Technology Anantapur
National technical symposium
Engineering student innovation
Mechanical Engineering MESA event
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