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“Aavishkar–2K26” – 6th national-level technical symposium held

  • Created On:  14 March 2026 10:48 AM IST
“Aavishkar–2K26” – 6th national-level technical symposium held
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Aavishkar 2K26PVKK Institute of Technology AnantapurNational technical symposiumEngineering student innovationMechanical Engineering MESA event
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