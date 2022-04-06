AB Venkateswara Rao responds to showcause notice, says he responded to personal allegations

The senior IPS officer and former Intelligence Chief AB Venkateswara Rao briefed the AP government on the showcause notice issued on holding the media conference on pegasus. He reminded that the All India Service Rules provide an opportunity to respond to personal insults and allegations. He said he had spoken to the media in accordance with Rule-17 and opined that he had said that Pegasus software was not used when he was intelligence chief. AB Venkateswara Rao said in a reply that he can provide clarification on official matters as per All India Service Rule-6.



He clarified that the rules state that the authorities should be transparent and accountable and but not criticise government decisions. He clarified that the explanation on personal allegations was given under Article-21 of the Constitution. He said that he had informed the government in advance about the conducting the media conference. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy also mentioned the tweet in the explanation.

It is learned that the Andhra Pradesh government has issued notices to AB Venkateswara Rao for holding press meet on March 21 over the Pegasus controversy without without taking prior permission from the state government.