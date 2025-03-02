‘Abhisarga’ kicks off at IIIT Sri City

Tirupati : The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City (IIIT Sri City) inaugurated its annual techno-cultural fest, Abhisarga 2025, on Saturday with great enthusiasm. The event commenced with an introductory address by Registrar Col T Umasankar, who highlighted the fest’s theme, ‘Mystery and Magic,’ symbolising the fusion of technology and creativity.

Director Prof MV Kartikeyan delivered the inaugural address, emphasising the growing significance of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including N Balaji, MD and Indian Head of Citibank, who attended as the chief tuest. M Balasubramaniam, Founder Chairman of IIIT Sri City and CEO of Stratinfinity, was present as the Guest of Honour. Their insightful speeches provided valuable perspectives on the evolving technological landscape and its intersection with culture, inspiring students to explore new avenues of innovation.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty, staff, and students of IIIT Sri City, as well as students from various colleges across the country. A key highlight of the day was a panel discussion on ‘Cybersecurity in the Present Era, where experts engaged in thought-provoking discussions on contemporary challenges and potential solutions in the field of cybersecurity.

Marking a significant milestone, IIIT Sri City signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TeamLease EdTech Ltd on February 28, 2025. TeamLease EdTech Ltd, a leading learning solutions company in India, supports universities in launching and managing online programs while enhancing student employability. This collaboration will enable the institute to introduce online MTech programmes specialising in Cyber Security, VLSI, and IoT & Autonomous Systems, set to begin in June/July 2025.