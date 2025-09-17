About 500 students participate in 69th SGFI netball selection tourney

Kurnool: About500 students from several schools participated in the 69th SGFI (School Games Federation of India) Netball Selection Tournament organised in Nandyal-Kurnool Joint District, making the competition exciting.

SDR World School students showed their talent in these competitions and were selected in the district team.

Guru Charan and Karthikeya Reddy selected Under-14 category, Vinod Kumar and Ritesh Reddy Under-17 category.

These students will play for the district in the upcoming state level competitions.

Speaking on this success, Chairman Konda Reddy said that SDR World School is always working for the comprehensive development of students. There are already students who have shown talent at the national level. I hope to take this success from the state level to the national level. On this occasion, Principal Nayuma, Vice Principal Asma and Coach Mukkamalla Naveen Kumar were specially congratulated.