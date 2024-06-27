Live
Just In
ABRSM urges Lokesh to fill vacancies in colleges, universities
Tirupati : Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) State president Prof YV Rami Reddy, NTR district convenor Dr M Balasubrahmaniam, State executive member Dr Ramanjaneyulu, Government Junior College Guest Lecturers Association president Dr Sarath Kumar and others felicitated Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh in Amaravati on Wednesday.
They appealed to the Minister to fill about 5,000 teacher vacancies in universities of the State, 2,000 vacancies in government degree college and 3,500 vacancies in Government Junior Colleges immediately. Similarly, they appealed to fix a minimum salary of Rs 30,000 for guest lecturers working in Government Junior Colleges, promotions under Career Advanced Scheme for Lectures in Government Degree Colleges and to fill up vacant posts of Principal in Degree and Junior College are to be taken up immediately. The Minister assured that steps will be taken to resolve the issues.