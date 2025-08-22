ABVP demands education reforms in AP

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a press conference here on Thursday to outline its demands for the state’s education sector.

Speaking to the media, ABVP State Secretary Yaganti Venkata Gopi stated that at the recent ABVP state executive committee meeting in Bhimavaram on August 10 and 11, resolutions were passed concerning the future of the state’s education system, current conditions, and the regulation of coaching centres.

Gopi expressed concern over the deplorable state of education in the State, holding Minister Nara Lokesh responsible for his alleged lack of attention to the department. He pointed out the delay in degree admissions despite Intermediate exams having been completed in March, which he said reflects the government’s lack of commitment to education. He lamented the declining number of students enrolling in degree programmes in the state over the past few years and the government’s failure to address this issue.

“The government is more interested in revenue than education,” Gopi said, urging the administration to view human resource development as an investment and to pave the way for a better future for students. He demanded that the government immediately revoke GO No 77, as promised by Nara Lokesh during his ‘Yuva Galam’ tour, and provide stipends to all postgraduate students.

Gopi described the condition of welfare hostels as “horrendous,” lacking basic facilities and raising serious questions about student safety. He demanded that the government immediately construct new, permanent buildings for all hostels and provide them with essential infrastructure.

He called for the repeal of the recent school Education department’s order that restricts student organisations from entering school premises. He requested that appointment letters for the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) be issued only after the merit-cum-roster list is released. Gopi highlighted the increasing use of marijuana on school and college campuses and urged the government to take strict action to curb it.

He criticised the new coalition government for prioritizing “retaliation” over administration and state development. He urged them to complete all pending water projects and release a white paper on the state’s financial condition. Gopi said that the corruption within coaching centers has become rampant. He demanded that the government strictly enforce the Central Government’s Coaching Centers Act and take action against centers that operate without regulation. Gopi warned that if the government continues to neglect the education sector, the ABVP will launch a statewide movement. NTR District Convener Durga Rao, along with other activists including Basha, Ram, Rishi, and Murali, participated in the press conference.