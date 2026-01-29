ABVP welcomes UGC equity regulations

Vijayawada: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) appreciates the core objectives of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) notification titled “University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2026.”

However, achieving clarity and maintaining a balanced approach within these regulations is essential. ABVP maintains that the UGC and all educational institutions must uphold the inherent spirit of democracy ensuring equal rights for every citizen and fostering a discrimination-free, equitable Bharat.

ABVP has consistently worked towards creating a positive and inclusive environment on campuses, advocating for the promotion of democratic values. To achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in the coming years, collective effort is paramount.

Currently, certain provisions and terminologies within these regulations have sparked ambiguity and misconceptions among society, students, and parents. ABVP urges the UGC to take immediate cognizance of these concerns and issue clarifications to prevent any divisive situations.

Furthermore, as the matter is currently sub-judice, ABVP believes that UGC should promptly file an affidavit in the court to clarify its stance.

ABVP’s Andhra Pradesh state secretary Yaganti Venkata Gopi said the UGC must engage in a dialogue with all stakeholders involved and provide immediate clarifications to dispel any doubts.