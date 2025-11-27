ACA admin office returns to Vijayawada after 5 years

Vijayawada: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) administrative office is set to return to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam, restoring the original structure mandated in the association’s bylaws. As per the rules, ACA is registered in Guntur with its administrative headquarters in Vijayawada. However, during the previous government’s tenure, the office was shifted to Visakhapatnam, where it has been functioning for the past five years.

After assuming office as ACA president, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni initiated efforts to bring the administration back to Vijayawada. Moving in that direction, the ACA is now preparing a new administrative office on Krishnaveni School Road, Patamata.

On Wednesday, MP Sivanath, along with ACA treasurer Dandamudi Srinivasa, chief administrative officer (CAO) Jai Kishan, and other officials, performed a traditional puja ceremony at the new facility. The rituals marked an important milestone in reinstating Vijayawada as the operational hub of Andhra cricket administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivanath expressed satisfaction over the progress of the new building. He said that re-establishing the administrative centre in Vijayawada would significantly strengthen cricket governance, streamline operations and support player development initiatives across the state. The team later reviewed the layout and ongoing finishing works and conveyed confidence that the office would become fully operational soon.

Cricket officials noted that the new administrative office would serve as a central hub for coordinated cricket development programmes, talent grooming, and administrative efficiency in Andhra Pradesh.

Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) president Potluri Srinivas, Umpires Committee chairman Ramakrishna, Mangalagiri Cricket Stadium manager Bhaskar, and former women’s cricket players Nagamani and Mounika were among those present.