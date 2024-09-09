Guntur: Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association new president Kesineni Sivanath assured that he will try to conduct international cricket matches in Mangalagiri and Kadapa stadiums.

He addressed ACA general body meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday on the occasion of his panel being unanimously elected.

Venkata Prasanth was elected as vice-president, Sana Satish as secretary and Vishnu Kumar as joint secretary.

Speaking to media, he said the association decided to donate Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He further said that he will take steps to bring out the innate cricket talent of youth in the rural areas.