  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ACA general body meeting held

MP and ACA newly elected president Kesineni Sivanath attending the ACA general body meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday
x

MP and ACA newly elected president Kesineni Sivanath attending the ACA general body meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday

Highlights

Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association new president Kesineni Sivanath assured that he will try to conduct international cricket matches in Mangalagiri and Kadapa stadiums.

Guntur: Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association new president Kesineni Sivanath assured that he will try to conduct international cricket matches in Mangalagiri and Kadapa stadiums.

He addressed ACA general body meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday on the occasion of his panel being unanimously elected.

Venkata Prasanth was elected as vice-president, Sana Satish as secretary and Vishnu Kumar as joint secretary.

Speaking to media, he said the association decided to donate Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He further said that he will take steps to bring out the innate cricket talent of youth in the rural areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick