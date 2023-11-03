ACA to host Under-19 series from Nov 13 to 27

Vijayawada: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will host an international cricket tournament at Mulapadu Stadium (Devineni Venkata Ramana-DVR) and Chukkapalli Pitchaiah stadium near Ibrahimpatnam here from November 13 to 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allotted the Under-19 Men’s One Day International (ODI) quadrangular series to the Andhra Cricket Association.

In this quadrangular series, India-A, India-B, England and Bangladesh teams will be participating. For this series, the Under-19 England team will arrive in Vijayawada on November 5 and start its practice at the Mulapadu stadium.

Later, on November 10, the Bangladesh team will arrive in Vijayawada. Besides, India-A and India-B teams will reach the stadium in a few days.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S R Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA was making all arrangements for successfully conducting the BCCI Under-19 quadrangular ODI series in Vijayawada.

Both the DVR and CP stadiums are all set to conduct the matches, he said. He informed that this tournament would be conducted on the Round Robin League system, i.e. every team would play two matches with each team.

Later, the top two teams would play the final match on November 27 and after that, the third and fourth placed teams would play for the third place, he added.

Referring to the India-Australia T20 International match which is slated for November 23, he said that they were making elaborate arrangements for that international match and added that the match will be conducted at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

ACA joint secretary A Rakesh and Apex Council member Jitehndranath Sarma also participated.