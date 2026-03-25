ACB books AMVI in DA case

Vijayawada: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Pillutla Lokanadha Prasad, assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI), Machilipatnam, following credible information that he amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), and an investigation has been taken up by the ACB Vijayawada Range.

As part of the probe, ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at three locations on Tuesday, including the residential premises of the accused and his brother in Vijayawada, and his office at Machilipatnam.

During the searches, officials seized several incriminating documents, including property records. The assets unearthed during the raids include three residential houses in Vijayawada, a house site at Gunadala, and about 2.75 acres of agricultural land in Munagala village of Suryapeta district in Telangana.

In addition, the ACB officials found 450.2 grams of gold ornaments, 1,496 grams of silver articles, cash amounting to Rs 2.54 lakh, two cars, three motorcycles, fixed deposits worth Rs 18.80 lakh, bank balance of Rs 40,000, along with electronic gadgets and valuable household items.

Officials said further searches are in progress. A locker key has been identified and the locker will be examined as per legal procedures.

The accused will be arrested following due process and produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Vijayawada.

According to officials, Prasad joined the transport department as a constable in 1995 and was later promoted as assistant motor vehicle inspector in 2015. He has served in various parts of the State and is currently posted at the regional transport office (RTO) in Machilipatnam.

The ACB has urged citizens to report instances of corruption or bribery through its toll-free number 1064 orother official channels.