ACB court grants bail to YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy
Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party MP P Mithun Reddy, who has been in Rajahmundry jail for the past 72 days in connection with the liquor case, has been granted bail by the ACB Court. A court here on Monday granted bail to the Rajampet MP in the Rs 3,200-crore scam during the previous YSRCP government. The ACB court directed him not to leave the country without prior notice to it. The court ordered him to furnish two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each and to appear before investigating authorities twice a week. Midhun Reddy, arrested on July 19 and named A4 in the case, was released from jail on Monday evening. The court also barred him from contacting any witnesses or other accused in the alleged scam. He was questioned for several hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) following his arrest.
After he was released from the Rajahmundry central jail, YSRCP leaders and cadres welcomed him.