ACB court to continue hearing on Chandrababu custody and bail petition in Skill Development case

The hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's custody and bail petitions will continue today in the ACB court. The AP CID has filed a petition seeking an extension of police custody for another five days, stating that Chandrababu did not cooperate with the investigation during the initial two-day custody while Naidu has filed the bail petition. The arguments on the extension of police custody and the bail petition will continue today.



Regarding Lokesh's anticipatory bail petition in the Skill Scam case, the hearing will continue today in the AP High Court. The High Court had previously ordered that Lokesh not be arrested until today's hearing. Both sides will present their arguments in court again today.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court's hearing on Chandrababu's quash petition has been postponed to Monday, while the arguments in the High Court regarding Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road case have concluded. The High Court has reserved its verdict in this matter.