ACB officials submit 28-page remand report to ACB court seeking judicial custody of Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: The 28 page remand report submitted by M Dhanunjayudu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Economic Offence Wing-II, CID, AP Mangalagiri urged the ACB court to pass an order granting 15 days judicial custody u/s 167 Cr.P.C to the accused Nara Chandrababu Naidu (A-37).

The remand report stated that the accused A-37 N Chandrababu Naidu is the chief architect and conspirator of the offence which is a criminal conspiracy .

The ACB DSP in his remand report stated that as the investigation is under progress and there is need of custodial interrogation of the accused Chandrababu Naiu is necessry for following reasons including to examine crucial official and privat witnesses, to ascertain the bank accounts and other transactions of Chandababu, as Chandrababu naidu is an influential person having intimidation tactics and his is not cooperating with investigation, Chandrababu's custodial examination is very much required to unravel the larger conspiracy of siphoning off funds of APssdC in execution of Skill Development Project and the involvement of Govt officials.

The remand report states that since the issue involves misappropriation of at lest Rs 279 cr in the government project by routing back through shell companies and the trial of funds to be unearthed and the money has to be recovered.

The remand report stated that the accused Chandrababu conspired with A-1 Ghanta Subba Rao, A-2 K Lakshminarayana, Sumand Bose (A-6) and Vikas Khanvelkar (A-8) for iverted he funds issued fake invoices and routed the money with accommodaion entries in the shell companies. The role of others in diversion of funds is also to be established by custodial examination.