ACB staff takes pledge against corruption

Ongole: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials in Prakasam district are observing a week-long Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, informed ACB DSP M Suryanarayana Reddy who administered the 'no corruption' pledge to the staff on Tuesday.



Suryanarayana Reddy explained that as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, all employees in the government offices took the pledge to not involve in any sort of corruption to build a corruption-free nation. He said that to create awareness among the public on corruption, the ACB is planning a week-long activities like distributing pamphlets, handouts on preventive vigilance activities, whistle-blower mechanism and other anti-corruption measures. It will also conduct workshops and sensitisation programmes for employees and other stakeholders on preventive vigilance measures besides taking out an anti-corruption rally in Ongole, conducting various competitions like debates, elocutions, quiz at schools and colleges on issues relating anti-corruption involving youth.

Suryanarayana Reddy announced that they are organising an anti-corruption awareness programme at Sowjanya Kalyanamandapam in Markapuram on Wednesday. He said that the Markapuram RDO, DSP, GST Assistant Commissioner, RTO, officials from Mining, Agriculture, Electricity, Panchayati Raj, Labour, R&B, RWS, Education, Registration and other departments will also participate in the programme along with their staff.