Accelerate mapping of golden families, strengthen P4 implementation: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to expedite the mapping of “Golden Families” by assigning mentors and ensuring the timely delivery of need-based support, as part of the State government’s poverty-eradication drive under the P4 (Public–Private–People Partnership) programme.

She was participating in a video conference held from Vijayawada, chaired by Piyush Kumar, Principal Secretary, Finance & Planning Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, to review the Swarnandhra–Zero Poverty P4 programme and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on Thursday.

Addressing the review, the Collector stated that, in line with the directions of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the district administration is committed to positioning the district at the forefront of the Swarnandhra–Zero Poverty P4 initiative.

She informed the Principal Secretary that monthly reviews are being conducted on KPIs to ensure effective implementation and achievement of targets.

Senior officials, including the Chief Planning Officer, nodal officers, and Constituency Vision Plan Unit staff, participated in the conference from the Collectorate.

Following the video conference, Collector Raja Kumari reviewed progress with district officials and revealed that 44,079 Golden Families have been identified so far.

She instructed officials to appoint mentors and complete the mapping process at the earliest to facilitate comprehensive assistance.

Details of mentors providing exemplary services should be submitted by the first week of March, she said. The Collector also highlighted that eligible families can avail free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva and up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and stressed the need to create awareness about advance registration and phone-based enrolment to avoid treatment delays.

The Collector expressed her resolve to make the district a frontrunner in agricultural KPIs and gross domestic product growth.