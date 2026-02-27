CBSE Class 10 AI (417) and IT (402) Board Exams Rated Balanced and Student-Friendly

The Class 10 Board Examinations in Artificial Intelligence (417) and Information Technology (402), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), were widely described as balanced, well-structured, and aligned with the prescribed syllabus, according to educators and students.

AI (417) Exam: Moderate and Competency-Focused

Pratheesh Kumar, TGT Artificial Intelligence at Jain International Residential School, Bengaluru, stated that the Artificial Intelligence (417) examination was positively received by both students and educators. He noted that the paper had an overall moderate difficulty level and reflected CBSE’s continued emphasis on competency-based education, conceptual clarity, and practical application of knowledge.

According to him, the question paper was well-structured, syllabus-aligned, and student-friendly, balancing theory, employability skills, and analytical thinking. While Section A (MCQs) was largely straightforward, a few questions were slightly confusing due to closely related answer options. Section B, comprising 2-mark and 4-mark subjective questions, required strong conceptual clarity, with two questions appearing somewhat ambiguous.

He added that the entire syllabus was adequately covered with balanced weightage, and case-based questions effectively assessed analytical and application skills. Overall, the paper was described as comprehensive and fair, with minor scope for improving clarity in certain questions.

Ram Charan, a Class 10 student of Jain International Residential School, shared that the paper was moderate and well-structured. He mentioned that while most MCQs were direct, some questions had similar answer choices that required careful reading. Section B demanded more explanation and analytical thinking, but the exam overall effectively evaluated students’ understanding.

IT (402) Exam: Easy to Moderate and Scoring

Shilpi Arora, Head of the Computer Science Department at Global Indian International School, Noida, described the Grade 10 Information Technology (402) examination as balanced and student-friendly. She stated that the paper strictly followed the prescribed syllabus and exam pattern, with most questions being competency-based and focused on practical understanding. Students were able to complete the paper on time, and the overall difficulty level was moderate and scoring.

Meenakshi Ranjan, TGT Artificial Intelligence at Global Indian International School, Noida, observed that the AI (417) paper for the session 2024–25 was well-structured and aligned with the competency-based pattern. She noted that most questions focused on understanding and application of concepts from the AI Project Cycle, Data Handling, and AI Ethics. While MCQs were straightforward, case-study and scenario-based questions tested analytical and logical thinking. Students who had practised sample papers and developed conceptual clarity found the exam manageable.

Nimish Srivastava, Head of Information Technology at Witty International School, Bhilwara, stated that the IT (402) Board Examination was easy to moderate in difficulty and closely aligned with the CBSE curriculum. He highlighted that Section A covered key areas such as Employability Skills, LibreOffice tools, DBMS basics, and Workplace Safety through direct and textbook-based questions. Section B assessed descriptive and practical understanding, including application-based tasks related to communication skills, ICT tools, and database concepts. He added that the paper offered sufficient internal choices, contained no out-of-syllabus questions, and allowed students to complete it comfortably within the given time.

Ayush Agarwal, a Grade 10 student of Witty International School, Bhilwara, shared that the IT paper was easy and could be completed comfortably within the allotted time.

Overall, educators across schools noted that both examinations maintained a balance between theory and practical application, reinforcing CBSE’s focus on skill-based, competency-driven, and future-ready education. Strong student performance is expected based on the overall pattern and feedback.