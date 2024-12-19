  • Menu
Accenture recruits 42 students of PB Siddhartha
IT giant Accenture in an on-campus recruitment drive conducted by PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science recruited 42 students pursuing final year B Sc. BCA, B Com and BBA, in-formed Principal of the college Dr M Ramesh.

In a statement released here on Wednesday, Training and Placement officer Sridhar Kavuri said that these students performed well in cognitive assessment conducted on the campus and faced online communication test, HR interview to secure job offers as Systems and Application Services Associates with salary package of Rs 3.4 lakh per annum.

College Director V Babu Rao appreciated the efforts of the faculty members and placement cell in moulding the students into potential manpower through meticulous training that led to the splendid success.

The selected students were congratulated by Siddhartha Academy president M Rajaiah, Sec-retary P Lakshmana Rao, Treasurer S Venkateswara Rao, college dean Prof Rajesh Jampala and the staff and students.

