Accord top priority for master plan roads: Bhumana

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy told the Municipal Corporation officials to give top priority for the completion of master plan roads in Tirupati city. Addressing the Corporation Council meeting on Friday, he said by completing master plan roads, the city can witness more development. The Council has discussed 51 items in the agenda and gave its approval.

Responding to the notices given to several people by the Corporation authorities which has created a much hue and cry among the citizens, the MLA asked them not to worry about any such notices. If the people are facing any issues, he will always stand by them and fight for their cause. Bhumana further said that officials should educate people on the importance of one-time settlement scheme (OTS) and see that they should get the pattas for their properties by paying the fee under the scheme.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha presided over the meeting and asked officials to bring to their notice any problems in completing the master plan roads. These roads are crucial in removing traffic hurdles for the residents in the city. The proposal of MLA Bhumana to provide UDS connections free of cost for white ration card holders has been accepted by the council and will be sent to the government for ratification. Commissioner Anupama Anjali assured the Council to speed up the master plan roads works by appointing committees with Corporators.

"I have been monitoring these works along with other development works personally. Some problems were identified in completing the works which caused delay and steps will be taken to overcome them," she added. The Corporation council resolved to provide uniforms, chappals etc., for 960 sanitary workers, fourth grade employees in the engineering department and others.

It has also approved to allocate Rs 80.28 lakh towards its share for the construction of foot over bridge at railway level crossing opposite RTC central bus station which was closed by railways. The remaining Rs 80.28 lakh will be allocated by Tirupati MP under MPLADS. The decision will be informed to the South Central Railway. Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Corporators, Co-option members, Additional Commissioner Sunitha, Superintendent engineer T Mohan and other officials attended the meeting.