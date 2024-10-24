Accused in Chilamathur gang rape arrrested

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : The accused in a rape case, who was on the run, was arrested by the police, informed district SP V Ratna.

It should be reminded here that a group of six people after midnight on October 11 have raped a woman and her daughter-in-law of a family, who migrated from Karnataka and working as a watchman in a paper mill near Chilamathur.

In a press release on Wednesday, the SP said based on the complaint from the victims, special police teams have arrested five accused within 48 hours and produced before the court. Second accused Chakali Srinivasulu (20) was on the run. Hindupur DSP KV Mahesh formed a special police team to nab Srinivasulu and arrested him on Tuesday at Adireddy farm on the outskirts of Phulkunta village.

The SP said that Chakali Srinivasulu alias Srinath was also accused in a robbery case within the limits of Hindupur rural police station and illegal liquor traffic cases related to Hindupur One Town police station.