Accused killed Ramya for refusing his proposal: Guntur Police

Guntur : Police arrested accused in the sensational murder of engineering student N Ramya on Monday.

The police produced him before the media. Accused Sasi Krishna stabbed the Dalit girl six times on neck and abdomen for rejecting his love on Sunday.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ramaya's father Venkata Rao, the police registered a case and took up investigation.

Guntur range in-charge DIG SV Rajasekhar said that on suspicion, the police officials followed Sasi Krishna in the agriculture fields at Mulakaluru village under Narasaraopet mandal on Sunday night. When they tried to catch him, he threatened that he would commit suicide with knife.

He stabbed himself with knife on his neck. The police officials took him into custody on around 8 pm on Sunday night. Later, he was shifted to the GGH Guntur for treatment.

He said the accused Sasi Krishna introduced himself to deceased Ramya on Instagram. He had been following her since then and met her several times. He developed contact with her. Later, he moved love proposal which she rejected.

After rejecting his proposal, Ramya blocked his number on her cell phone and Facebook two months ago. On August 15, he met Ramya near her residence and again proposed. When she refused his love, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her on neck and abdomen.

When the police shifted her to the GGH Guntur, doctors declared she was brought dead. Accused Sasi Krishna would be produced in the court.