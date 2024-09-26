Act responsibly: CM to new corporation chiefs

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday told the newly appointed chairmen of various corporations that a post in government is a responsibility.

Naidu congratulated all those who were nominated to various posts and interacted with them at the State Secretariat here.

He said, “We should always remember that we are in public service and we should never feel egoistic.”

The Chief Minister told the chairmen of various corporations that they should never feel something special as the people always observe their style of functioning.

“All our movements, discussions and the style of work should be in a very dignified way,” he said.

Naidu made it clear that posts have been allotted only for a few in the first phase and some more posts are still vacant and the list is ready. Without naming anyone, he said some persons are acting in haste which is not correct.

“We should always keep in mind that the party gives top priority for discipline and those who could not be allotted party tickets in the recent polls are given the preference while announcing the first list,” Naidu told the chairmen.

Pointing out that there are leaders who have gone to jail, who lost their assets and also those who are facing various kinds of cases, the Chief Minister told them that he has the entire list consisting of all those who had worked hard and how they functioned. Justice should be done for all those who strived hard for the party, he said.

Following social justice, the Backward Classes (BCs) are given priority in the nominated posts as per the population ratio, the Chief Minister pointed out.



He said the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) plays a key role in inviting investments to the State and by creating infrastructure major industrialists can be invited to set up their units in the State.

Efforts should be made to take the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) much further, the Chief Minister said. “I want all of you to function in close coordination with the Ministers, MPs and MLAs and the NDA government should get some political gain with all of you,” Naidu said and wished them all the best.