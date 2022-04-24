Act tought to control crime: Chandrababu Naidu to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: TDP national President N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to act with responsibility towards ensuring safety of women in the state.

He said the Chief Minister's policies and actions should be in the manner of putting deterrent fear in the minds of criminals and perpetrators of atrocities on women.

In a letter to the CM here, the TDP chief expressed concern over non-stop atrocities and the deteriorating law and order situation. The ruling YSRCP should stop misusing the police for political advantage any more. The government should stand by the side of the woman victim of gang-rape in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH).

He reiterated his demand for Rs 1 crore financial assistance, a permanent house and livelihood for the victim. The government should appoint a special court immediately so as to give deterrent punishment to the culprits.

The former CM termed as 'deeply disturbing' the atrocity committed on a mentally challenged girl in the busy hospital itself. This was a clear testimony to the total collapse of law and order in the state.

He said it was inhuman not to take any action even after the parents complained at the police station about their missing daughter. "What message the police were sending by remaining in service of the ruling party leaders at the cost of women safety? There is no safety any more for girls going to schools and colleges and for women going to jobs and markets," he said.

Naidu asked whether the Chief Minister had any right to rule the state when his government failed to protect women. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP leaders themselves assumed the role of criminals and rapists. YSRCP leader Bhushankar and APCOB chairman Konduru Anil Babu molested a girl and then sold her into prostitution. Over 70 persons were accused in this but no action has been taken against them till now.

The TDP chief pointed out that the police had not yet nabbed Venkata Reddy who was accused in the rape of a woman in the vicinity of the CM's residence in Tadepalli. Dalit girl Nalla Ramya was hacked to death in broad daylight in Guntur on the independence day itself but the accused was not punished even now.

Condemning the government's attitude, Naidu said the rapists victimised Nagamma in Pulivendula, Snehalatha in Anantapuram, Anusha in Narasaraopet and a minor girl in Rajahmundry. A rape attempt on a foreign girl in Nellore tarnished the State image internationally. Even then, the Government remained complacent and lenient towards the criminals.

Naidu asked what happened to the CM's promise to punish criminals within 21 days under Disha law.

Anti-social elements were rearing their ugly head. Ganja, drugs and illicit liquor were triggering more atrocities and crimes. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, one third of crimes against women in the country were taking place in AP, he pointed out.