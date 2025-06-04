Action plan soon to develop IGZP

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat emphasised the importance of developing Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) further as a major tourist attraction. During his visit to the IGZP as part of the eco-conservation and biodiversity zone tour accompanied by CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group Mike Barclay along with other team members, the MP suggested transforming the zoo similar to Singapore’s Mandai Zoo and assured that steps would be taken to support its development through international collaborations. During the visit, the team interacted with the staff and zookeepers and sought information about the zoo layout, species available. They mentioned that they are going to come up with a development plan to make IGZP a world class zoo.

Along with the CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group, Marc Cremades, vice president, Attractions Development, Subash Chandran, Zoology, Attractions Development and Keryn Ng Kah Yee, senior manager, Ecotourism, Nature-based Solutions and Consulting and curator of the zoo G. Mangamma, were present.