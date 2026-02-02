Puvvada leads protest in Khammam

Khammam: BharatRashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Sunday staged protests here, condemning the Special Investigation Team (SIT) notice issued to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), alleging that the move was politically motivated and aimed at targeting the architect of the Telangana statehood movement.

Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar led protest rallies and dharnas in Khammam and Wyra, asserting that summoning KCR for SIT inquiry was “undemocratic” and against established legal norms. He pointed out that as per law, a person above 65 years of age should be questioned at their place of residence, and accused the Congress-led government of deliberately issuing notices to “humiliate a great leader.”

Ajay Kumar said that KCR’s willingness to cooperate with the inquiry despite what he termed as “false and baseless cases” reflected his integrity and commitment to democratic values. He maintained that issues such as phone tapping were the responsibility of police officials and had no direct involvement of chief ministers or ministers.

Recalling that KCR had faced several such cases during the Telangana movement, the former minister alleged that the present government was resorting to political vendetta by reopening “frivolous cases” to tarnish the image of the state’s first Chief Minister, who led Telangana on a path of development after its formation. He urged party cadres not to be intimidated by what he called illegal cases and appealed to them to work towards ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming municipal elections.

Several senior BRS leaders, including former MLAs, corporators, party office-bearers and representatives of minority, labour and legal wings, participated in the protests.

Meanwhile, a massive bike rally was organised in Kothagudem under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra to protest the SIT notices and what he described as the “vindictive policies” of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Former minister Vanama Venkateswara Rao, former municipal chairperson Kapu Seetha Mahalakshmi and other party leaders joined the rally.

Raising slogans against the Congress government, BRS leaders accused it of adopting anti-people policies and attempting to politically target KCR through investigative agencies.