Devotional fervour marks Sri Maddileti temple’s fete

Gadwal: Theannual festival of Sri Maddileti Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was celebrated with religious fervour at Ward No. 12 in Aija town on Sunday. Responding to an invitation from local devotees, former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar attended the temple’s anniversary celebrations as the chief guest. Temple priests accorded a traditional welcome to Dr Sampath Kumar and performed special archana and pooja rituals, seeking divine blessings for him. Addressing the gathering of devotees after the rituals, Dr. Sampath Kumar announced that he would personally bear the cost of installing a large high-mast light in front of the temple to improve illumination and enhance safety for devotees during evening hours and festivals. He further assured the devotees that efforts would be made to secure special funds from the government for the overall development of the temple, as well as for the comprehensive development of Aija town. He reiterated his commitment to supporting religious institutions and contributing to the civic and infrastructural growth of the region.

Several prominent leaders and public representatives participated in the programme, including Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, State Official Spokesperson Shekhsavali Achari, former Single Window Chairman Sankapuram Ramudu, Farmers’ Association President Mekala Nagi Reddy, Aija Mandal President Jayanna, senior Congress leaders Prakash Goud, Prahlad Reddy, R. Sridhar, along with sarpanches and other senior leaders and local residents. The annual celebrations concluded amid devotional chants and active participation of devotees, reflecting the strong cultural and spiritual traditions of the region.