Activists’ lifeline for TDP, says MLA

Guntur: Guntur East MLA and Assembly Minority Welfare Committee chairman Md Naseer Ahmed stated that party workers are the lifeline of the Telugu Desam Party and the party will always stand by them and their families in times of need.

In the Guntur East constituency, TDP worker Guravayya lost his life in a road accident at Valluri Vari Thota. MLA Md Naseer Ahmed handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the TDP Welfare Fund to Guravayya’s wife, Dhanalakshmi, and offered his condolences.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP will always support its workers. Since the party’s inception, its workers have been its true soldiers, he added, appreciating the welfare fund initiative as a great step.

Naseer recalled that despite the hardships faced during the previous government, TDP workers stood firm and bravely fought against the YSRCP’s conspiracies, manipulations, and lawlessness.