Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s Visit: District Administration Makes Elaborate Arrangements in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to make meticulous arrangements for the visit of Telangana State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to Jogulamba Gadwal district on December 23.

A review meeting was held on Monday at the Collectorate Conference Hall, where the District Collector, along with Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao, reviewed the preparedness with district-level officers of various departments and issued necessary instructions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector informed that the Governor would depart from Hyderabad and arrive at Haritha Hotel in Alampur at around 11:30 AM. At 11:45 AM, the Governor would visit the Sri Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple at Alampur and later offer prayers at the Sri Jogulamba Ammavari Temple. Following the temple visits, the Governor would reach the Gadwal IDOC complex in the afternoon, where he would inspect stalls set up by various government departments.

The Collector emphasized that special arrangements should be made to showcase the heritage and fame of Gadwal handloom sarees. He instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the display of looms and handwoven zari sarees becomes a major attraction. The Governor will also interact with eminent personalities from the district who have excelled at state and national levels in various fields. All invitations should be extended strictly as per protocol, he said.

Further, the Collector directed officials to ensure there are no lapses in sanitation, stage decoration, electricity supply, and other logistical arrangements.

Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao stated that tight police security arrangements have been made for the Governor’s visit. He informed that a Guard of Honour will be accorded to the Governor at Haritha Hotel, Alampur, and later at the Gadwal IDOC. He added that Z-plus security arrangements are in place and all preventive measures are being taken to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the visit.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, RDO Alivelu, District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Alampur Temple EO Deepti, Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles Govindaiah, DMHO Sandhya Kiranmayi, DYSO Krishnayya, Collectorate AO Bhupal Reddy, along with other district officers from various departments.