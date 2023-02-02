Adala Prabhakar Reddy appointed as YSRCP coordinator for Nellore Rural constituency

Adala Prabhakar Reddy has been appointed as YSRCP coordinator for Nellore Rural Constituency. On this occasion, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said in a media conference that Adala will contest as YSRCP candidate in the next elections. He revealed that the decision was taken only after meeting the CM.

Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that he is happy to be appointed as rural in-charge. He said that he will work for the victory of YSRCP.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chandrababu assured ticket to Kotamreddy and the latter is speaking about phone tapping. Balineni demanded Kotamreddy to prove the phone tapping remarks. "CM has finalized Adala Prabhakar Reddy as rural in-charge. henceforth all programs will be led by Adala," said Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.