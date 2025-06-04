Adani Krishnapatnam Port and Adani Foundation honour meritorious students

Krishnapatnam: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), in collaboration with the Adani Foundation, felicitated 38 high-achieving students from ZPP High Schools in Krishnapatnam, Muthukuru, Varagali and Adani Vidya Mandir for scoring 90% and above in the Class X and Class XII Board Examinations of the Andhra Pradesh State Education Board, 2025.

The students were presented with wristwatches by Mr Jagdish Patel, CEO of AKPL, while their parents were honoured with sarees and traditional Andhra dhotis. The event celebrated not only the students’ hard work but also the collective efforts of families and educators. Under its CSR initiative, the Adani Foundation supported these students through Project Utthan by providing evening coaching classes, additional teaching personnel and study materials. This academic support played a crucial role in helping the students achieve outstanding results.

Speaking at the event, Mr Jagdish Patel said, “Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited fulfils its community development commitment through the Adani Foundation, with education as a key focus. We are proud of the meritorious students and remain committed to supporting government schools in the region.” The event saw participation from over 200 attendees, including students, parents, local leaders, and representatives from AKPL and the Adani Foundation. School heads Mr Ch Srinivasulu and Mrs P Sarla also acknowledged the Foundation’s support in improving academic outcomes.

Community leaders including Mr Siva, Mr Pollaiah Siva Krishna, and others from surrounding villages were also present to encourage the students.