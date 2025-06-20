Adani Port bags ‘Environment Protection’ award

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has been honoured with the Environment Protection Award at the prestigious 24th Global Greentech Environment and Sustainability Awards 2025.

The Port has won the award in recognition of its outstanding efforts towards promoting eco-friendly operations, sustainable practices and environmental conservation. This national recognition reflects AGPL’s unwavering dedication to sustainable practices and its proactive approach toward environmental responsibility.

The award, presented by the Greentech Foundation, highlights AGPL’s commitment towards recognising its exceptional contributions to sustainable port operations and ecological conservation. This accolade stands as a testament to port’s continuous efforts in minimising environmental impact through innovative, green technologies and eco-conscious infrastructure planning.

By integrating environmental stewardship into every facet of its operations, AGPL is not only protecting natural ecosystems but also setting new industry benchmarks for responsible and sustainable growth. Speaking on the occasion, the port management stated, “We are extremely proud to receive this national recognition. This award inspires us to further elevate our sustainability goals and make a lasting difference to the ecosystem and communities around us.”