Adari Anand Kumar meeting with cadre postponed

Adari Anand Kumar the chairman of Visakha Dairy and AP MSMEDC and Visakahapatnam west constituency coordinator who is supposed to hold the important Cadre Meeting on Sunday is postponed to 22/01/24.

