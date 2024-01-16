  • Menu
Adari Anand Kumar's tomorrow schedule

Adari Anand Kumar, Chairman of Visakha Diary and APMSMEDC, and Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency, has a scheduled conduct an event on Wednesday.

Adari Anand Kumar, Chairman of Visakha Diary and APMSMEDC, and Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency, has a scheduled conduct an event on Wednesday. Accirding to schedule, at 3:00 PM, in the presence of Ward Corporator Purre Purna Sri Suresh and Ward President Revalla Satyanarayana, Adari Anand Kumar will be distributing registration documents of house titles granted in respect of wards 40, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, at Mulagada Housing Colony in Ward 59.

The event will take place at the Secretariat opposite Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The participation of Ward Corporators, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Convenors, Leaders, Activists, Secretariat Staff, Volunteers, Householders, JCS Army, Social Media Coordinators, and Youth is requested.

