Adavi Ramudu re-release tomorrow on 100 screens across the globe

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On the occasion of NT Ramarao's birth centenary, NRI Atluri Ashwin said that his film Adavi Ramadu will be re-released on Sunday,with some technical upgrades and changes. He said that arrangements have been made to release this film on 100 screens all over the world.

The movie of Adavi Ramudu was shot completely outdoors. At that time (in 1977) the film was a super hit and the collections were over Rs 4 crore.



