  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Additional EO on inspections in Tirumala

Additional EO on inspections in Tirumala
x
Highlights

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the coconut sales counter opposite Srivari Temple, TTD publications sales center, and dollar sales centers on Thursday.

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the coconut sales counter opposite Srivari Temple, TTD publications sales center, and dollar sales centers on Thursday. First, inspections were conducted at the coconut sales center at Akhilandam and the size of the coconuts was examined.

Later, the Additional EO inspected the TTD publications center, Sale of incense sticks and Panchagavya also.

Similarly, he inspected the Srivari dollar sales counter in front of Tirumala temple and enquired the details on the sale of dollars. VGO Surendra was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick