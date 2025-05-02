Additional EO on inspections in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the coconut sales counter opposite Srivari Temple, TTD publications sales center, and dollar sales centers on Thursday. First, inspections were conducted at the coconut sales center at Akhilandam and the size of the coconuts was examined.

Later, the Additional EO inspected the TTD publications center, Sale of incense sticks and Panchagavya also.

Similarly, he inspected the Srivari dollar sales counter in front of Tirumala temple and enquired the details on the sale of dollars. VGO Surendra was also present.