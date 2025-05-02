Live
- Weeklong Gangamma Jathara from May 6
- Trade unions plan general strike on May 20
- AP CM Chandrababu welcomes PM Modi to Amaravati
- Additional EO on inspections in Tirumala
- MP seeks central probe into AP temple tragedies
- Trader hacked to death
- Govt spends Rs 35K cr on pensions
- Tensions in Mangaluru After Hindutva Leader Suhan Shetty Killed; Prohibitory Orders Imposed
- Two held; stolen gold, cash recovered
- The role of research in medical education
Additional EO on inspections in Tirumala
Highlights
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the coconut sales counter opposite Srivari Temple, TTD publications sales center, and dollar sales centers on Thursday.
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the coconut sales counter opposite Srivari Temple, TTD publications sales center, and dollar sales centers on Thursday. First, inspections were conducted at the coconut sales center at Akhilandam and the size of the coconuts was examined.
Later, the Additional EO inspected the TTD publications center, Sale of incense sticks and Panchagavya also.
Similarly, he inspected the Srivari dollar sales counter in front of Tirumala temple and enquired the details on the sale of dollars. VGO Surendra was also present.
Next Story