Additional Vistadome coach attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the public demand in view, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway has decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train.

In connection with it, an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) on January 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.

In return, the additional Vistadome coach will be available for Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on January 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, due to traffic-cum-power blocks on January 8 for construction of Limited Height Subway works at level crossing gate no. Ml-414 by NHAI in Tilaru-Urlam section (main-line) in Waltair division, some of the trains will be cancelled/short-terminated.

Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar express (22820) leaving Visakhapatnam on January 8 and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam (22819) leaving Bhubaneswar January 8 will be cancelled. Visakhapatnam-Palasa MEMU pass special (07470) will be cancelled on January 8. Palasa-Visakhapatnam MEMU pass special (07471) leaving Palasa on January 8 will be cancelled. Rescheduling Gunupur- Visakhapatnam pass special (08521) scheduled to leave Gunupur at 1:55 pm on January 8 will be rescheduled by 2 hours 30 minutes to leave Gunupur at 4:25 pm on January 8. Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark express (11020) leaving Bhubaneswar at 3:20 pm on January 8 will be rescheduled by 1 hour 30 minutes to leave Bhubaneswar at 4:50 pm on January 8.

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma express (12703) leaving Howrah at 8:35 am on January 8 will be rescheduled by 1 hour 45 minutes and leave Howrah at 10:20 am on January 8. Brahmapur- Vikarabad special (07090) leaving Brahmapur at 12:30 noon on January 8 will be rescheduled by four hours to leave Brahmapur at 4:30 pm on January 8.

Short termination

Gunupur -Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani express (18118) will start from Palasa instead of Gunupur on January 8. Hence there is no service between Gunupur- Palasa on the above dates. Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam express (18525) will start from Srikakulam Road instead of Brahmapur on January 8. Hence there is no service between Brahmapur- Srikakulam Road. As these works are important and inevitable to enhance safety of the train services, people are requested to cooperate with the railway administration.