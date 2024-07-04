Adimulam: a politician from grassroots

Tirupati : Koneti Adimulam’s political journey is a tale of adaptability and the whims of fortune. Hailing from the Satyavedu SC reserved constituency in Tirupati district, Adimulam’s career has been marked by his ability to navigate the shifting sands of party politics with remarkable success.

Born in Bheemuni Cheruvu village in Narayanavanam mandal, 72-year-old Adimulam began his political journey with the Congress party in 1976. A graduate from Tirupati, he was a devoted follower of former minister R Chenga Reddy. Over the years, he held various grassroots positions such as Market Committee director, sarpanch, district Khadi Board director, MPTC member among others which grounded him in the local political landscape.

In 2001, Adimulam made a strategic move to the TDP and was soon elected as a ZPTC member. His ambition and adaptability were evident when he joined the YSRCP after its formation. Contesting from Satyavedu in 2014, he faced a setback, losing to the TDP candidate. However, he didn’t lose hope.

In 2019 he won the Satyavedu seat on a YSRCP ticket by a significant margin of over 44,000 votes. At that time, Adimulam was aligned with former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. But when YSRCP denied him a ticket this time around, he swiftly returned to TDP. Despite a tough contest, he emerged victorious, albeit by a narrow margin.

Adimulam’s switch back to TDP was not just about electoral survival. When YSRCP asked him to contest for the Tirupati MP seat, appointing another leader for Satyavedu, he expressed his discontent openly.

He levelled serious allegations against Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and the YSRCP, highlighting his 14 years of service to the party, which he felt went unrecognised.

Now, he got the second opportunity to develop the constituency as TDP legislator which he could not do during his first term due to the interference of senior YSRCP leaders as claimed by himself only.