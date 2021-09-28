Adimulapu Suresh launches intermediate textbooks printed under Telugu and Sanskrit Academy

The launch of Intermediate textbooks printed under the auspices of Telugu and Sanskrit Academy, Andhra Pradesh was held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh unveiled the books. Higher Education Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi, Director V. Rama Krishna, and others attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Adimulapu Suresh said, the Telugu Academy remained in Hyderabad after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He said the previous government completely neglected the Telugu Academy and was started after the arrival of the YSRCP government. "We are working for language development by transforming Telugu into a culture academy; for the first time since the establishment of the academy, the academy has been successful in designing and printing inter-textbooks," he said.

He said a total of 54 books were printed and Telugu Academy books are useful for students who are preparing for competitive exams. He opined that the books are printed in accordance with competitive examinations such as DSC. "Telugu and Sanskrit academy should take steps for printing degree, translation books, ancient and modern books. We will go ahead in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment regarding the Telugu Academy funds and employees to come to AP from Telangana," he said. He said Telugu and Sanskrit Academy is based in Tirupati and we will solve all the problems and strengthen the Telugu and Sanskrit academy, "he said.

Lakshmi Parvathi, the chairperson of the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy, said that the AP had got a favourable verdict on the division of the Telugu Academy. Speaking on the occasion, she said, that she hoped that the division of the Telugu Academy will be completed within the first week of next month. She further added that most of the students are passionate about the books printed by the Telugu Academy.