Adithi Singh assumes charge as Vijayawada Sub-Collector

Vijayawada: Adithi Singh assumed charge as the Sub-Collector of Vijayawada on Monday. Prior to the new posting, the 2020 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer served as trainee Assistant Collector in Visakhapatnam.

Recently, the government has given orders appointing 11 IAS officers of 2020 batch as Sub-Collectors to Vijayawada, Tenali, Rampachodavaram, Tekkali, Palakonda, Narasapuram, Adoni, Kandukur, Gudur and Parvathipuram. As per these orders, Adithi Singh took charge as Vijayawada Sub-Collector.

Most of the IAS officers have a sentiment on Vijayawada Sub-Collector post as there is a belief that those, who serve as Sub-Collector of Vijayawada, will definitely reach higher positions in their career such as Chief Secretaries of the State.

After the district bifurcation, the Sub-Collector post remained vacant for the past five months. Surya Sai Praveen Chand, 2019 batch IAS officer, had served as Vijayawada Sub-Collector before he was transferred as Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner. After his transfer, NTR District DRO Mohana Rao is acting as Vijayawada Sub-Collector.

After assuming charge, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh said that she would strive for the development of Vijayawada division and will make it a model in the State. She assured to try to bestow various government beneficiary schemes to all the eligible persons. The Sub-Collector made it clear that she will put more focus on the completion of Jagananna Housing.

The Sub-Collector met District Collector S Dilli Rao at his residence in Vijayawada.

On this occasion, the Collector suggested Aditi Singh to get a good reputation by focusing on the implementation of Navaratnalu and solving Spandana petitions.