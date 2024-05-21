Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
Over 57% turnout in fifth phase
New Delhi: Over 57 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, besides EVM glitches at some booths in the state and neighbouring Odisha.
While Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.88 per cent, West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73. Among other states, Bihar recorded 52.55 cent turnout, Jammu and Kashmir 54.21 per cent, Jharkhand 63 per cent, Odisha 60.72 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 57.43 per cent and Ladakh 67.15.
