Adivasi Day celebrated on grand scale

Parvatipuram: World Adivasi Day was celebrated on a grand scale in Parvatipuram Manyam district on Saturday. The district has two ITDAs at Parvatipuram and Seethampeta and under their jurisdiction the day was celebrated separately.

The programme was organised depicting the tribal culture and heritage. Several stalls were arranged to showcase the developmental activities in the tribal areas.

Earlier the public representatives and officials participated in rallies organised on the occasion and garlanded Adivasi Thalli. The tribal leaders - Alluri Seetharama Raju, Gam Gantam Dora, Mallu Dora, Birsa Munda etc were paid tributes. Flag was hoisted on the occasion. School children had performed cultural programmes which attracted the audience.

The public representatives and officials spoke on the occasion. They said that the culture and heritage of the tribals was very rich and they should be preserved. Government has been implementing several schemes with an intention to develop the tribal areas, they said. They urged the tribals to stay away from liquor, drugs and also not to involve in any form of irregularity.

Commendation certificates were issued to the Tenth, Intermediate children and best served employees. Laptops were distributed to the disabled persons.

The tribal leaders, officials and non-officials attended the programmes.