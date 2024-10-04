Administration gears up for Bangaru Konda plus programme

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district administration has developed proposals to enhance the Bangaru Konda programmme in an upgraded form. The programme aims to identify children with issues such as anemia, stunted growth, and inadequate weight, and bring them to a normal state of health. Community participation is a key aspect of this initiative to enhance social responsibility and effectively address these issues.

District collector P Prasanthi informed the preparation of proposals under Corporate Social Responsibility to implement the enhanced Bangaru Konda Plus programme in the district. This initiative aims to support the normal development of children. The district is gearing up to launch an enhanced version of the initiative, Bangaru Konda Plus, which will involve government employees, corporate entities, public representatives, and NGOs in a comprehensive action plan aimed at improving child health and providing nutritional support.

A meeting was held at the Collector’s camp office with representatives from the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). Collector said that the programme will incorporate teaching-related aspects at Anganwadi centres and will be initiated this year.

Last year, under the Bangaru Konda programme, 1,283 nutritional kits were distributed, successfully bringing 1,169 children (91%) back to normal health. The goal is to achieve 100% results, with 469 children currently identified in this category. Efforts have been made to combat anemia in young girls by providing Drumstick Powder.

Collector expressed the desire for GAIL’s partnership in the Bangaru Konda Plus programme and emphasised the need for innovations that include healthcare and educational elements alongside nutritional kits.

GAIL’s Chief General Manager (O&M), KVS Rao said that they are ready to manage Anganwadi centres, eradicate nutritional deficiencies, and provide essential facilities in welfare homes. He requested financial estimates and project reports for three proposed initiatives. The meeting also included participation from GAIL HR Manager Prabhakar, ICDS District Officer K Vijaya Kumari, and Industries Officer Pradeep Kumar.