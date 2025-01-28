‘Adopt sustainable, environment-conscious architectural practices’

Visakhapatnam : Ecological architecture and intelligent water and sanitation designs are key to promoting environment-friendly construction practices that do not impair the environment, stated Chitra Vishwanath, founder of Biome Environmental Solutions.

At a programme organised by GITAM School of Architecture at the campus, Chitra Vishwanath, a Bangalore-based architect and a pioneer in green living with over 30 years of experience, addressed an enthusiastic gathering of teachers, scholars, and students. Her firm, Biome Environmental Solutions Private Limited, has designed over 700 mud homes in India and Nigeria, along with numerous eco-friendly homes, schools, and resorts. Recognised for her expertise in rainwater harvesting, Chitra Vishwanath shared her insights on sustainable construction practices and judicious use of natural resources.

Highlighting the significance of ecological design, she remarked, “A site on which a building is built plays a crucial role in energy conservation. Local geography and climate must be factored into designs to enable passive lighting and cooling.” She stressed the importance of integrating vernacular and modern construction methods to optimise available resources while minimizing environmental impact.

Sharing her personal experiences, Chitra Vishwanath narrated how her home, constructed entirely using mud, operates without fans and incorporates rainwater harvesting and waste recycling systems. She pointed out that eco-friendly homes are not necessarily expensive but significantly reduce carbon footprints and lower utility bills. “If you design a house that is energy efficient and uses rainwater harvesting, it will provide better returns in the long run,” she mentioned.

Later, interacting with the participants, she underlined the need for adopting sustainable and environment-conscious architectural practices.