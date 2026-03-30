Advanced medical equipment commissioned at SSSIHMS

Puttaparthi: RJ Ratnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, has inaugurated advanced medical equipment at Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences (SSSIHMS), Prasanthigram, on Sunday. The equipment was meant to free, high-quality healthcare services.

Puneet Kumar, Zonal Manager of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (South Central Zone), along with senior officials were present.

Addressing the gathering, Ratnakar said the initiative marks another milestone in the hospital’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology while continuing to provide completely free treatment in line with the vision of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

He highlighted that world-class healthcare standards are sustained through expert professionals and continuous infrastructure upgrades.

The newly commissioned equipment includes six advanced Servo-C ventilators and three FX8 electrosurgical units, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. These devices are expected to enhance critical care support and improve surgical precision in operation theatres.

LIC’s Golden Jubilee Foundation has provided the equipment under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.